Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

One of the Chicago-area’s big banks is eliminating overdraft fees. Wintrust Financial says it’ll also no longer charge fees for ATM withdrawals or debit card purchases that result in an overdraft. Those transactions will be rejected if the account has insufficient funds. Other major banks have reduced fees but haven’t eliminated them. Wintrust says current technology and real-time notifications have allowed customers to remedy overdraft situations before they occur.

Also, upscale convenience store operator Foxtrot has raised nearly $19 million in new funding to pay for store openings and continue its expansion. Listen for more below: