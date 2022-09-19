Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

A natural gas plant in Will County has won a court order that will allow it to keep operating despite a new law limiting emissions from fossil fuel plants. J-Power USA’s Elwood Energy is one of Illinois’ largest natural gas power plants. The order bars the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency from enforcing emissions restrictions in the state’s clean-energy law, which was enacted a year ago.

The building that houses Tavern on Rush will be rehabbed and will eventually be home to a new restaurant. Listen for more below: