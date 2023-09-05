A Whole Foods Market sign is seen in Washington, DC (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

A Chicago maker of meat and dairy alternatives has added another product to store shelves. Nature’s Fynd says Dairy-Free Original Cream Cheese is being added at select Whole Foods Markets nationwide. The company says the rollout will happen from the Pacific Northwest to the Rock Mountains and then to the East Coast. The product is lactose-free, nut-free, soy-free and certified Kosher and Nature’s Fynd says it matches traditional cream cheese in taste. The company uses a fungi protein in its products, which also include Meatless Breakfast Patties. Growing the fungi uses a fraction of the water, land and energy required for traditional agriculture.

