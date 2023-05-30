Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Chicago White Sox and Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf has taken majority control of the multi-platform sports network Stadium. Front Office Sports reports he acquired that portion of the company from Sinclair Broadcast Group with the terms undisclosed. Reinsdorf help create the network in 2017. The report says large-scale moves are expected by Stadium under the new ownership structure and will come ahead of next year’s expiration of regional rights deals for the Bulls, White Sox and Blackhawks with NBC Sports Chicago.

Also, The Lab-Embedded Entrepreneur Program Demo Day in Chicago is coming on June 7. Listen for more below: