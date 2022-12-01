An electric vehicle charges at an EVgo fast charging station in Detroit, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

State lawmakers appear ready to expand incentives aimed at luring electric vehicle makers to Illinois. The package passed the state Senate Wednesday and moved to the House. Among other things, it’ll extend payroll tax credits for up to 30 years and loosen the definition of an EV worker.

Also, Chicago-based Byline Bank will acquire Inland Bank & Trust of Oak Brook for $165 million. Inland has assets of $1.2 billion. Listen for more below: