Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Co-working company WeWork says it has substantial doubt about its ability to keep operating. And that news could have a serious impact on Chicago’s commercial real estate market. The company has eight active downtown Chicago locations and a large space in Chicago’s Uptown neighborhood. In its latest financial report, WeWork showed ongoing losses, mostly from customers of rental offices canceling their memberships. Since 2021, WeWork’s stock has fallen 98%, wiping out nearly $9 billion in market value.

Also, there has been a data breach at the non-profit associated with Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago targeting several thousand patients.