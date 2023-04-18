Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Coworking space provider WeWork has shut down its biggest location in Chicago’s Loop and is now the subject of an eviction lawsuit over unpaid rent. Crain’s says WeWork closed its location at 125 W. Clark and the lawsuit seeks $360,000 back rent and other damages. The lease for the property had been set to run through 2033. WeWork has been closing underperforming locations nationwide as the company tries to cut costs and invest in more profitable locations. Nearly 40 locations have been shuttered so far. It’s unclear what prompted the Clark Street location’s closing.

Alos, gas prices are going up and experts say the trend’s likely to continue into the summer. Listen for more below: