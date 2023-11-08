Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

There’s a new three star Michelin restaurant in Chicago. Smyth, in the West Loop, was awarded the third star at a ceremony in New York City. It joins Alinea as one of two local eateries boasting three stars. It earned its first star shortly after opening in 2016 and a second star in 2017. Michelin calls Smyth “an elite restaurant, delivering peak creativity, precision and teamwork.” Two other Chicago restaurants, Atelier and Indienne both earned a single Michelin star for the first time. 14 other Chicago restaurants maintain single stars. Three other restaurants keep two Michelin stars.

Also, Rivian Automotive is ending its exclusive agreement with Amazon to produce battery-electric delivery vans. Listen for more below: