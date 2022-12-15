Weber grills are displayed at the Home Depot store in Londonderry, N.H., Thursday, July 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

The latest earnings report shows the depths of the financial turmoil at the grilling company Weber. The Palatine-based company lost $330 million for the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30. The company’s net sales were down 20% year over year.

Also, Chicago-based McDonald’s says it has a deal to purchase solar energy that’ll power all of the warehouses and distribution centers that it uses for supply and logistics for its U.S. restaurants.