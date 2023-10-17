Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Pharmacy staff at Walgreens across the country are planning another nationwide walkout. A walkout is scheduled for October 30th and November 1st. Staff at some Walgreens locations in Washington, Arizona, Oregon and Massachusetts walked off the job last week. The employees say they’ve understaffed and overworked and claim the situation is impacting safety. They say they’ve been dealing with understaffed teams and increasing work expectations for years.

Also, Governor Pritzker says he’ll veto any legislation that would tax Chicago’s financial exchanges and trading firms. Listen for more below: