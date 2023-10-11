Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Deerfield-based Walgreens has named veteran healthcare executive Tim Wentworth as its new CEO. Wentworth is coming out of retirement to lead Walgreens as it transitions from healthcare retailer to health services provider. Wentworth was the CEO of Express Scripts, the nation’s biggest pharmacy benefits company, before he retired in 2021. He’ll take over as Walgreens CEO on October 23.

Also, Walgreens is about to launch an on-demand virtual health care service. Listen for more below: