Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

The CEO of Walgreens is stepping down by mutual agreement with the company’s board of directors. Roz Brewer’s departure comes after about two years at the helm of pharmacy chain. She accomplished two firsts at Walgreens, become the company’s first black and woman chief executive. She’s also overseen a shift in strategy for Walgreens from pharmacy to healthcare provider. Investors haven’t been enthusiastic about the plan and the company has laid off hundreds of employees this year. Walgreens also announced the closure of 450 stores in the U.S. and U.K.

Also, the strike by Hollywood writers and actors could end up costing Illinois half a billion dollars. Listen for more below: