Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

There’s been some volatile trading following the collapse of two big banks, including Silicon Valley Bank. And trading volume at CME in Chicago hit a record high earlier this week as a result. The futures and options exchange hit the record on Monday, March 13. Trading volumes were highest among short-term interest rate futures and futures contracts on certain equity indexes. Investors have been jittery about the health of the banking sector. CME is no stranger to volatile trading. It’s where investors go to protect themselves or profit from market uncertainty.

Also, Kellogg has picked a name for its new snack business that’ll be headquartered in Chicago. Listen for more below: