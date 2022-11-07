Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Chicago-based VillageMD, which operates primary care clinics in Walgreens stores, is buying Summit Health-CityMD for nearly $9 billion. The move will help VillageMD expand its footprint and offer specialty and urgent care services. Summit provides both of those services in New York, New Jersey. Connecticut, Pennsylvania and Oregon. VillageMD is a unit of Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Also, United Airlines is among the big companies suspending advertising with Twitter following the takeover of the company by Elon Musk. Listen for more below: