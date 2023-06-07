Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

A $20 million redevelopment and headquarters move for Vienna Beef in Chicago will include more than just office space. There’ll be retail space and a big box store included in the project at 2501 N. Damen. The big box store will be named soon. Vienna is moving its employees from Fulton Market and Bridgeport to the new headquarters by the end of this year. There’ll also be a Vienna restaurant and factory store featuring a full range of Vienna meat products. The restaurant will include memorabilia of the company’s 130-year history in Chicago. The Bucktown site is a former Vienna factory.

Also, Amtrak is seeking federal funds to upgrade its Chicago-to-New York Cardinal service. Listen for more below: