Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Vegan mozzarella is coming to pizzerias in the Midwest, and you can thank Illinois-based food giant Archer Daniels Midland. The company is working with startup New Culture to launch the animal-free mozzarella in the U.S. market starting with Midwest pizzerias next year.

Also, a plan to turn an old Sears store on Chicago’s northwest side into housing and retail shops has gotten the green light from city planners. Listen for more below: