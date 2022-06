Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Private-equity firm Valor Equity Partners is moving its headquarters out of 875 N. Michigan, formerly known as the John Hancock Center, to Fulton Market. And Crain’s reports that Peoples Gas has collected more than $600 million in surcharges over a six-year period without the regulatory reviews required by law.

