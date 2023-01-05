Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

The University of Chicago will commit millions of dollars to fund startups focused on data science, artificial intelligence, clean technology and life sciences. Crain’s reports the university is committing more than $20 million to launch three new accelerators. The report says University of Chicago will also launch dozens of startups on its own, which will include members of its own faculty, students and outside founders.

Also, a new 41-story office tower is planned for Chicago's Fulton Market District.