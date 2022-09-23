Aerial View of a large University in the Chicago Neighborhood of Hyde Park

Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

A new ranking of business schools is out, and University of Chicago is tied with Harvard for the number two spot. The rankings for best MBA programs are part of Bloomberg Businessweek’s 2022-23 Best B-Schools report. U of C’s Booth School of Business jumped two spots from last year.

Also, Amtrak says it’s taking steps to lessen its carbon footprint and will achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045. Listen for more below: