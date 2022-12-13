Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

A top executive at Stellantis says its Belvidere Assembly Plant, which will be idled early next year, could still have a future. COO Mark Stewart says the company is continuing to look at what can be done to repurpose the facility. Production will end at the plant next February with layoffs of hourly and salaried workers.

Also, Chicago-based United Airlines will buy 100 Boeing 787 Dreamliners, with options to purchase 100 more.