Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

United Airlines is stepping up hiring at O’Hare Airport. Crain’s reports the airline is planning to hire 300 operations workers at the airport and will hold a job fair Tuesday at the United Center. The event runs from 10am to 3pm.

Also, Bloomingdale leaders are working on a plan to re-imagine the property where Stratford Square Mall currently sits. Listen for more below: