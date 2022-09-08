Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

United Airlines says passenger demand remains strong even as the summer travel season comes to an end. The company has raised its outlook for third-quarter sales and said it may fly slightly more than previously planned. United operating revenue is expected to be up 12% in the period compared with the same quarter in 2019.

Also, United has announced a second major investment in electric vertical takeoff and landing technology. Listen for more below: