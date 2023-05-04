Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

United Airlines is planning to hire 15,000 employees this year, and a big chunk of the new hires will be in Chicago. The airline’s looking to add nearly 4,000 new hires here in its home city. That includes roles at O’Hare Airport and its corporate office. United also plans to hire about 2,300 people in Denver, where it’s been aggressively adding service and where it trains pilots. 2,100 will be added in Houston. United’s current workforce of about 95,000 employees will include 50,000 new hires by 2026. The airline’s also hiring about 2,300 pilots this year.

Also, Allstate has reported a first-quarter loss of $342 million despite higher premiums aimed at offsetting rising auto costs and catastrophe losses. Listen for more below: