Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

United Airlines is moving forward with a planned 5% pay raise for its pilots in a show of good faith after the pilots’ union rejected a new contract. The pilots had been set to get the pay hike in May under an earlier agreement. Bloomberg says its decision is based on strong financial results through September and a positive outlook through the rest of this year. Tensions are high between the airlines and pilots. Unions representing the four big carriers have been trying to reach agreements with pilots with little success.

Also, Wells Fargo plans to open a full-service branch in the One Chicago residential tower in River North.