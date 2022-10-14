Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

United Airlines could be close to making a big order for new wide body jets. The Chicago-based company is reportedly weighing orders with Boeing and/or Airbus for more than a hundred 787 Dreamliners and A350s. The purchase would be one of the largest ever by United for long-range aircraft.

Also, Motorola Solutions has been accused of overcharging the United Kingdom’s Home Office for an emergency service radio network. Listen for more below: