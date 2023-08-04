Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

United Airlines is buying up land near Denver International Airport. It’s about 113-acres, with a sale price of $33 million, according to a published report. Denver is one of United’s hubs and the Chicago-based carrier operates a flight training center there. It’s also in the middle of an expansion in Denver and in the process of increasing the number of gates it utilizes there. The airline has told Crain’s the land in Denver gives it options for the future as it implements “big plans” to grow.

Also, the parent of US Cellular says it’s exploring strategic alternatives for the phone company. Listen for more below: