Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Chicago-based United Airlines has reached an agreement with its pilots union on a new contract. The deal would raise pilot pay by up to 40% over the next four years. It follows more than four years of negotiations that included picketing, talk of a strike, and an offer that the pilots rejected. The pilots still have to vote to ratify the contract. The union says it will put United pilots on par with their counterparts at Delta, who got a pay raise earlier this year.

