Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

New stats show unemployment in the Chicago metropolitan area is nearing a record low. The Illinois Department of Employment Security says the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights area had an unemployment rate of 3.2% in May. The record is 3% in November of 2019. The City of Chicago unemployment rate stands at 3.6%. The low mark for the city was 3.3% in 2019. Despite the low unemployment rate, federal data shows the state and metro still haven’t regained all the jobs lost during the COVID pandemic.

Also, Illinois farmers could lose billions if drought conditions don't subside soon.