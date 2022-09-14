Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

University of Chicago Medicine has announced plans to acquire a portion of AdventHealth to expand care and services in the western suburbs. The proposed affiliation would give the hospital a controlling interest in AdventHealth’s Great Lakes region, including hospitals in Bolingbrook, Glendale Heights, Hinsdale, and La Grange.

Baxter International is considering divesting two units of its flagship renal-care business. Listen for more below: