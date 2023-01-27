Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Chicago-based Uber Freight is cutting 3% of its staff. That’s about 150 people, according to Crain’s. Most of the cuts will come in the company’s digital-brokerage department. Uber Freight is the trucking division of the ride-share and food delivery company. It employs about 1,000 people in Chicago. Uber Freight is the latest tech company to announce layoffs.

Also, The medical school at the University of Chicago is the latest university to withdraw from the U.S. News & World Report rankings of medical schools. Listen for more below: