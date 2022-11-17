Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Employees at two Starbucks in Chicago and three in the suburbs joined workers at more than 100 other Starbucks across the country in walking off the job today. The union that’s been organizing stores for the past year says the strike is a protest against what it calls retaliation against union supporters and the company’s alleged refusal to bargain with the union.

Also, Wintrust Financial will acquire the U.S. asset-management division of European investment firm Rothschild. Listen for more below: