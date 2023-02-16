Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Chicago startup Tovala, with its prepared meals and smart oven, is adding an air fryer to its offerings. The company has unveiled its newest oven, called the 5-in-1 Tovala Smart Oven Fryer, to join its original oven, now called the Smart Oven Pro. The newest oven adds air frying capabilities with a dual-speed fan that can crispy fry food items. The new oven will come in a stone-grey color while the original oven is charcoal black. Recent research shows the demand for air fryers has increased 51% over the past three years with sales of nearly $13 million in 2022.

