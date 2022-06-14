Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Three Chicago children’s hospitals are among the best in the U.S. The annual rankings by U.S. News & World Report puts Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago, University of Chicago Medicine Comer Children’s Hospital and Advocate Children’s Hospital in Oak Lawn first, second and third in Illinois.

Also, The James Beard awards have returned after a two-year pause, and a Chicago chef took home a top prize. Listen for more below: