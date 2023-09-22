Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Oscar Mayer is changing the name of its hot dog-shaped vehicle again. After just four months of being called the Frankmobile, the name is being changed back to Wienermobile. Oscar Mayer is a unit of Chicago-based Kraft Heinz and the company posted on Instagram that it missed the “BUNderful icon.” The name was changed as part of a summer promotion of the company’s beef franks product. Oscar Mayer has a fleet of six Wienermobiles.

Also, Chicago-based McDonald’s is raising franchise fees for some operators in the U.S. and Canada. Listen for more below: