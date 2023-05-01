Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

The top two best MBA programs in the country are in Chicago. The University of Chicago Booth School of Business and Northwestern’s Kellogg School of Management are #1 and #2 on the U.S. News & World Report rankings. This is the second year in a row at #1 for Booth. The University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School has the third position followed by MIT Sloan School of Management at #4, and Harvard Business School at #5. Dartmouth’s Tuck School of Business tied with Stanford Graduate School of Business at #6.

Also, Farmers Fridge is expanding again.