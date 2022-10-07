Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

The Second City will open a location in New York City next summer. The new location will open in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn. A news release says the space will include a main stage theater, classrooms, restaurant and bar. This will be the third location for The Second City outside of Chicago and Toronto. Just last month, it hired a new CEO who teased plans for geographical expansion.

Also, Dom's Kitchen & Market is eyeing Fulton Market as a new location.