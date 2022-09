Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

The Second City has named a new CEO. Ed Wells comes from Sesame Workshop, the organization that produces Sesame Street and other children’s programs. At Sesame Workshop, Crain’s says Wells developed a long-term growth plan and worked to increase audience engagement.

Also, Trader Joe’s is eyeing a new location in Chicago’s Andersonville neighborhood. Listen for more below: