The McRib is coming back to McDonalds, and this could be the last time fans get it. The sandwich is returning to the menu on Oct. 31 for a limited time. A statement from McDonald’s says “this could be your last chance to taste it” because it won’t be sold nationally for a while following this promotion. They’re calling this a farewell tour. The company does leave the door open for a possible return at some point.

Also, American Airlines is creating its own feeder system for airplane mechanics here in Chicago. Listen for more below: