Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

The founder of the Mr. Beef stand in Chicago’s River North has died. Joe Zucchero had been battling non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. He died last Wednesday at the age of 69. He and his brother opened the stand on North Orleans in 1979. It grew in popularity and inspired the TV show “The Bear.” Zucchero’s son says Mr. Beef will continue to operate.

Also, Facebook has started sending out an additional $30 payment to nearly one million Illinois users who successfully cashed their initial payment of $397 last year.