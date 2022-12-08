Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

The CEO of United Airlines doesn’t see a recession coming, at least for the airline industry. John Kirby says the word ‘recession’ is not in his vocabulary because the Chicago-based airline has been setting records and doing well financially. Pressed on the issue, he says the Fed might induce a mild recession in other sectors.

Also, The Federal Trade Commission has asked for more information from Kroger and Albertsons about their $24.6 billion merger deal.