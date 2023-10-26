Dave Schwan has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

A tentative contract has been reached between the United Auto Workers and Ford. 4-year contract with wages going up 25% with annual cost of living increases putting the pay raise to over 30%. That gives a top-scale assembly plant worker over $40 an hour by the end of the contract. It now goes to a vote.

Also, W.W. Grainger has approved a quarterly cash dividend of a $1.86 per share, payable to shareholders of record November 13th. Listen for more below: