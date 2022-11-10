A public service message thanking healthcare workers is seen against the Chicago skyline Monday, March 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

A global technology company is about to step up hiring in Chicago. According to Crain’s, Tata Consultancy Services or TCS is adding 1,200 jobs in Chicago over the next two years. TCS helps companies move to the cloud and already employs more than 3,000 people in Illinois. Its clients include United Airlines and Walgreens.

Also, Cameo, the Chicago company that does celebrity shoutouts, is laying off more workers. Listen for more below: