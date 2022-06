Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Taste of Chicago is back on the calendar in Chicago this year after it went virtual because of the pandemic in 2020 and was held as a series of pop-ups last year. This year’s Taste of Chicago will be held July 8-10 in Grant Park. Also, a partial evacuation of the Rivian Automotive plant in downstate Normal over the weekend is being blamed on a defective battery pack that caught fire. Listen for more below: