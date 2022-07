FILE – The logo on a sign outside a Target store is seen Feb. 28, 2022.. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Target is expanding its footprint in the Chicago area. Crain’s reports the company has plans for two new warehouses, including one near Midway Airport and another in Elmhurst.

Also, a currently vacant section of the campus housing Walgreens’ corporate headquarters is up for sale and could lead to another large-scale redevelopment of suburban office property. Listen for more below: