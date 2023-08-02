Festivalgoers are seen at the Suenos music festival on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at Grant Park in Chicago. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

An economic study shows the annual Sueños Music Festival in Chicago generated nearly $181 million for the local economy. The study was done by a research group for C3 Presents, the festival’s organizer. According to Crain’s, it shows Sueños topping the NASCAR race by about $68 million. The Latin music festival back in May pulled in 450,000 attendees. A full study on the NASCAR impact isn’t complete yet. The report says NASCAR took a larger toll on the city’s infrastructure and will cost Chicago more than $3 million. The costs will include street repairs and police overtime. It’s unclear how much of the costs NASCAR will cover.

