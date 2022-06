Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Shoe retailer DSW is closing its location at 35 S. State later this month, according to Crain’s. Disney, New York & Company, and Urban Outfitters are among the other high-profile closures in the Loop.

Also, Chicago-based Home Products International of North America is going out of business. Listen for more below: