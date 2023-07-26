Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Bloomington-based State Farm is raising Illinois homeowners’ insurance rates for the second time this year. The hike of 4.2% begins September 15. The increase will push the average premium up by $45 annually. State Farm raised rates in March by 2.4%, a $25 annual increase. Earlier this year, Northbrook-based Allstate raised homeowners’ rates in Illinois by 23% on average.

Also, Chicago commercial real estate professionals have a negative outlook for the rest of 2023. Listen for more below: