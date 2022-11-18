Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

If trends continue, State Farm could soon see record auto insurance losses. The Bloomington-based insurer saw $8.6 billion in underwriting losses through the first nine months of this year, according to Crain’s. State Farm’s auto unit posted a $5 billion loss during the period.

Also, Naperville’s Springbrook Prairie Pavilion is up for sale. New York investment firm Blackstone has put the shopping center on the market less than a year after buying it. Listen for more below: