Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Cardiosense, a Chicago startup that’s developing a wearable sensor to detect heart disease, has announced a $15 million fundraising round. The cash will help the company make its submission seeking regulatory approval for its CardioTag device. The small, multi-sensor device is worn on the chest to detect and manage heart disease.

Also, a technology startup focusing on agriculture has raised more than $46 million dollars to help build farm robots. And the company has landed an investment from former McDonald’s CEO Don Thompson.