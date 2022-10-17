Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Starbucks says it will meet workers at the table over the closure of a store in Chicago’s Edgewater neighborhood after workers there voted to unionize. Last week, the company announced the closure of the store at 1070 W. Bryn Mawr and told employees it was because of safety concerns. But the closure coincides with the date employees were scheduled to bargain for their first union contract.

Also, new data shows funding of U.S. startups is dropping after record growth last year. Listen for more below: